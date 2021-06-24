The convoy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is increasing day by day in Punjab with eminent personalities and leaders joining the party. The AAP gained strength on Thursday when Inderjit Singh Mann, a youth belonging to the largest joint family in Malwa from Bhagta Bhai ka (Bathinda) and Kanwarjit Singh Majhail from Tarn Taran, along with hundreds of their associates, joined the party.

AAP MLA and Kisan Wing state president Kultar Singh Sandhwan, MLA and Youth Wing president Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, MLA Jai Kishan Singh Rodi and party’s state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat inducted and welcomed the leaders in the party fold at the party headquarters in Chandigarh.

Welcoming the leaders, Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that a large number of people were joining the AAP as they were impressed by the pro-people policies of the party and the work of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Sandhwan said that the association of the family of Inderjit Singh Mann, who belongs to a large joint family of 52 members from Punjab, with the AAP, has given a big boost to the party in Bathinda, Moga and Faridkot districts. Along with him, Ajaib Singh, former MC Bhagta Bhai ka, Randheer Singh, president Youth Congress Block Bhagta, Gurinderveer Singh, Jasmeet Singh Brar and Jaspreet Singh Jassa also joined the party.