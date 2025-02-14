Youth arrested for murder of brother in Delhi

The police have apprehended a youth for the murder of his brother in Matiala village of South West Delhi over alleged a monetary dispute, the police said on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Ravinder Kumar, 41, who along with his three associates, was absconding after his sibling was shot dead, was held from Ghaziabad, UP.

During the preliminary inquiry, the police found that the two brothers, Dharminder, 35, the deceased, and Ravinder, the accused, had a longstanding dispute over property and rental income distribution. According to an official, tensions escalated when their father allegedly favoured Dharminder in the dispute prompting Ravinder to take the extreme step of shooting his brother to death.

Ravinder had been plotting his brother’s murder for a month and enlisted the help of his associates, Satender, Zahid, and Avnish. Zahid arranged the weapons and on February 8, the group travelled to Delhi in a vehicle owned by Satvinder and Pintu. Seizing the right moment, they executed their plan and fatally shot Dharmendra dead, added the cops.

During the investigation, the cops conducted multiple raids and interrogated several contacts to acquire more information about the accused.

Following the arrest of the assailants, the police recovered two country-made firearms, four rounds of ammunition, and an empty shell from their possession.