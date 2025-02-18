Youth apprehended for drug trafficking in North East Delhi

Police have arrested a youth for drug trafficking and seized 50 tablets of Buprenorphine and 50 injections of Pheniramine maleate(generally used as pain relievers) from his possession.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Prashant Priya Gautam on Tuesday, the team got a tip-off that the offender was supplying banned injectable drugs and tablets on his scooty in Khureji Khas area of the Capital.

Based on the information, a raid was conducted at the spot and a suspect was questioned. During the scrutiny of the vehicle of the suspect, the cops found approximately 50 tablets of Buprenorphine and 50 Injections of Pheniramine Maleate, the DCP added.

Upon being interrogated, the accused could not give a satisfactory answer regarding the possession of the banned drugs. Subsequently, the police took him into custody.

A case under section 22 (illegal possession of psychotropic substance) of the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused and an investigation of the case was taken up.

Earlier on February 14, the Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police had apprehended 90 offenders and registered 89 cases under the NDPS Act in a major crackdown on the narcotics offenders under the seventh edition of Operation ‘Kavach’.

During the crackdown, coordinated raids were conducted at 784 locations in the city in over 24 hours in which 535 grams of heroin, 43 kg of ganja, 199 grams of cocaine, and 2,07,600 tablets of Alprazolam drug were seized, stated Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava.