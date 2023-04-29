Young Indians Bhubaneswar Chapter in collaboration with the Youth20 (Y20) engagement group organized a session on the theme “A dialogue between young Indian achievers and governance institutions of urban and rural local bodies on participatory models of governance”.

Young Indians are the official host of G20YEA and Y20Engagement group.

Yi Bhubaneswar Chair Vishal Dalmia & Co-Chair Sonal More along with Team Yuva Yi members organized the Y20 Brainstorming session at Centurion University.

The session was attended by Suryavanshi Mayur Singh, Additional Commissioner BMC along with Supriya Pattnaik- Vice Chancellor Centurion University, Priyadarshi Mahapatra, Founder of Curebay, Dr Debi Project manager, PWM UNDP and Dr. KVD Prakash, Dean HRD.

Suryavanshi Mayur Singh said Odisha has led by an example in participatory governance, where citizen inputs are being taken from all points, with Twitter, social media and even helpline numbers readily accessible to let citizens express their inputs.

During the session various topics were discussed like -It is important to understand how things were 5 years back, now and how things will be 5 years down the line with respect to the Municipal Corporation.