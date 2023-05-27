Works on Odisha’s 1st metro train project to start by year-end

The Odisha Government has roped in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed metro railway project for Bhubaneswar Capital region, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Usha Devi informed on Friday.

The Odisha government earlier on 1 April had announced a Metro train project on the about 100 km Cuttack-Bhubaneswar-Khurda Puri route to resolve heavy traffic-related issues.

“After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned the Metro Railway project last month, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been entrusted to prepare the DPR of the project. We are hopeful that work for the project is likely to start before2023 end,” Minister Usha Devi said.

” It will offer world-class, environment-friendly urban transport. It will also spur economic activities and accelerate the expansion of the Capital region”, G Mathi Vathanan, Urban Development Department secretary said.

The proposed route in the first phase will cover the densely populated areas and those with mass footfall like Nandan Kanan to Jaydev Vihar and Vani Vihar to the airport and touch the Bhubaneswar railway station area.

In the first phase, the DPR will be prepared for the route from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Trishulia on the outskirts of the city, he added.