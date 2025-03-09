Women in Punjab asking when AAP govt will provide allowance, after budget provision for women scheme in Delhi: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday responded to AAP’s allegations on Delhi government over the women’s scheme, stating that the opposition leaders are unable to respond to Punjab and are making irrational statements out of political frustration.

Sachdeva said that the provision of Rs 5100 crore in the 2025-26 budget by the Delhi Chief Minister clearly shows that the BJP government will soon begin distributing honorarium to the neglected sections of women in society and will fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee.

Taking a dig at the AAP, the Delhi BJP chief said that media and social media reports from Punjab show that after the announcement by Delhi CM, the women in Punjab are asking when the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann government will start providing the allowance promised to them a long time ago.

He pointed out that for the past 37 months, the AAP has been allegedly misleading women in Punjab about the women’s allowance, and now women across the country have recognized the party’s double standards.

He further claimed that after witnessing and listening to the statements made by AAP leader Atishi, people in Delhi feel that it is shameful that the AAP leaders, who have themselves deceived the people, are now questioning BJP’s commitment.