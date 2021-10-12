Woman Maoist killed, two jawans injured in encounter in Odisha

A woman Maoist was gunned down by the security forces in a predawn operation in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Tuesday after a fierce exchange of fire.

Two jawans of the security forces were injured in the gun battle. The wounded jawans are being airlifted from the inaccessible hilly terrains.

“The exchange of fire occurred in forested Tulashi hillock area in Mathili police station area of the district. The security forces acting on a specific intelligence report on the intrusion of about a dozen red rebels launched the crackdown, said a senior police official.

Red rebels opened fire on the security forces during a combing operation in the forest. The security men opened retaliatory firing in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, one of the Maoists was killed while two jawans received gunshots and were injured, said senior police officials.

Arms and ammunition, Maoist publicity material besides other incriminating materials were seized from the spot. Search operations are still continuing in the area, the official added.