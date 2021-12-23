Woman killed in celebratory firing at son’s birthday party

A young woman was shot at during celebratory firing at her son’s third birthday party.

The critically injured woman was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the relative who indulged in celebratory firing has been arrested.

The woman, Anita Varma, was about to cut the cake with her three-year-old son on his birthday when she was accidentally shot at by a relative who was present during the celebrations.

Police said that Anita, a mother of two young children, was married to Pradeep Verma, a farmer.

The couple had thrown a birthday party for their son and invited around 100 guests. Pradeep’s cousin, Jairam Verma, the accused, was also invited as he was close to the family.

Police said that Jairam was in an inebriated condition and in the excitement of the party, he took out his pistol and fired.