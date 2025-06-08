Woman found dead in Paharganj hotel room, lover arrested

The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly strangulating a woman to death. Her body was found in a hotel room in the Arakashan road area of Paharganj on Sunday morning.

According to the police, they had found the woman dead under suspicious circumstances in the room after a staffer of the hotel had informed the cops. The caller told the police that a couple had checked in at the hotel on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

The cops found the male occupant missing in the morning while the female was lying unresponsive in the bathroom. The police zeroed in on the accused, identified as 31-year-old Sachin, through the documents submitted to the hotel and arrested him within two hours of undertaking the investigation into the case.

Advertisement

On sustained questioning, he revealed that the two were in a relationship but he suspected her of having an affair with another man. He told the police that they got into a quarrel after he tried to confirm with her about his suspicion. In a fit of rage he thrashed her before strangling her to death.

Based on the documents submitted to the hotel, the woman has been identified as 29-year-old Sarika.

Initial findings at the scene of the crime suggested that she died due to strangulation, allegedly using a drawstring.

The crime team of the police visited the spot and carried out an inspection, took photographs of the spot, and picked up evidence. The woman’s body has been taken into custody and preserved at a mortuary for postmortem to confirm the exact cause of death.

The cops have registered a case invoking Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Nabi Karim Police Station.