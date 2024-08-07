Woman drug peddler apprehended in Mehrauli

The Mehrauli Police on Wednesday apprehended a woman in connection with drug peddling.

The police recovered 2 kg of ganja and 40.041 grams of smack from her possession. The 35-year-old woman is a resident of Chattarpur in Delhi.

Acting on secret information, the police team launched an operation in the Chattarpur Pahari area against drug peddlers on the night of 4-5 August.

During the operation, the police team laid a trap and apprehended a woman who was acting suspiciously. When questioned, she was unable to provide a plausible explanation for her presence in the area. A cursory search led to the discovery of 2 kg of ganja and 40.041 grams of smack, police officials said.

Subsequently, a case under the NPDS Act was registered, and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, praised the police for their diligent efforts in curbing organised crime in the area.