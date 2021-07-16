A woman and her daughter allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in a rented flat in an upscale condominium in Sector-67 of Gurugram, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when 46-year-old Veena Shetty and her 24-year-old daughter Yashika consumed poison.

The body of the woman was found in her room while that of her daughter was found in a bedroom of their house.

During the investigation, the police came to know that the woman’s husband Hari Shetty had also committed suicide on July 6 at a hotel in Sector-53, Gurugram.

Ashok Verma, the manager of the society, told the media that Hari Shetty worked as a tax official while his wife was employed in a private firm. The couple had twin daughters and had been residing in the society since January 2021.

“Soon after receiving information, we reached the incident site and found the bodies in their flat. We immediately alerted the police which took custody of the bodies,” Verma told the media.

The police said the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be known.

“We are investigating the matter. The actual motive behind this incident will be known after a detailed probe,” said Gurugram police Spokesperson Subhash Boken.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police added.