Winter pollution can only be curbed in coordination with Punjab: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva complained that Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai issues statements on pollution but does not come up with any information about taking up the issue of stubble burning with his Punjab counterpart.

Sachdeva said in the run-up to Delhi Assembly elections, the winter pollution is likely to be at its peak. But the environment minister just wants to portray that he made significant efforts in this direction while doing nothing to resolve the issue.

The Delhi BJP chief further said that Rai is making statements every other day, but is not revealing the discussions he had with neighbouring states to contain intense pollution witnessed during the winters in the national capital.

He stated that any effort by the Delhi government to check winter pollution would only be meaningful if they work in coordination with the Punjab government to prevent stubble burning.

The Delhi BJP chief further asked environment minister to explain his action plan to control dust pollution on roads, as this is also a major contributor to the spike in air pollution during the cold weather conditions.

Last month, the BJP leader said 2023 saw the worst pollution in Delhi’s history, and that winter pollution is a serious issue that requires long-term measures.

He said it was necessary to work on a policy plan with neighbouring state governments to combat winter pollution, and had further expressed disappointment over Delhi environment minister, who he claimed was just sending letters to the Centre and presenting some rehearsed points through press conferences on the issue.