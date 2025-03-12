Warmer days ahead as temperature continues to rise in Delhi

Residents of the National Capital experienced a warm morning as temperature soared to 33.5°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 17.2°C. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated, slipping into the ‘poor’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 228.

Reportedly, no significant change in temperature trends over Delhi-NCR in the past 24 hours. The maximum temperatures ranged between 31°C and 33°C while the minimum were between 15°C and 17°C. Notably, the minimum temperatures were 2-3°C above normal, and maximum exceeded the usual range by 2-4°C across most parts of Delhi. A partly cloudy sky was observed, with southeasterly winds blowing at speeds below 15 km/h during the period, IMD added.

The IMD noted that while the minimum temperatures remained within normal limits, the maximum were unusually high in most locations across Delhi-NCR.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels are classified as 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

As of Wednesday, AQI levels in certain areas of Delhi-NCR showed variation. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data at 4 PM, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 259, while Ghaziabad and Noida reported 282 and 149, respectively.

Persisting pollution levels pose a risk to residents’ health and well-being, emphasizing the need for awareness and necessary precautions.