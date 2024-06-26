Wanted in old lady’s murder in Delhi, accused arrested from Jaipur hideout

The special cell team of South-West range of Delhi Police has arrested an accused who was involved in the murder of an old woman in Dayalpur area of North East Delhi. The accused has been hiding in a rental place in Jaipur.

The accused identified as Ashok Kumar (42) was absconding after coming out on bail, and was constantly changing his location before he was arrested from Shastri Nagar in Jaipur district of Rajasthan where he was hiding and living on rental basis.

According to the police, the accused revealed during interrogation that he, along with his associate Badal and Kamal, had committed murder of the old woman in the Dayalpur area of Delhi by strangulation in order to commit robbery. Presently, accused Badal and Kamal are in judicial custody and are facing trial in this matter.

Advertisement

The team of special cell was working on inter-state wanted criminals and while they were gathering information about another criminal, they came across the accused Ashok, who was declared as a proclaimed offender and was wanted in a murder case.

All the three accused are relatives – Badal is son of accused Kamal, who is also uncle of Ashok. The police further elaborated that accused Ashok was changing his locations continuously in UP and Rajasthan.

Based on manual surveillance and information gathered through local informers, the police got to know that Ashok may be hiding in the nearby area of Shastri Nagar, and was about to leave Jaipur. Based on this, a search drive was launched and the accused was nabbed while walking on a local street and was brought to Delhi.