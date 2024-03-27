Vincent H Pala emerges as Meghalaya’s wealthiest politician

Vincent H Pala, the incumbent Lok Sabha member and Congress nominee from Shillong, declared assets worth Rs 100 crore, making him the wealthiest politician in Meghalaya.

Robertjune Kharjahrin, the candidate representing the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) in Shillong, has become the second contender, after NPP’s Ampareen Lyngdoh, to disclose pending criminal cases against him.

Pala, who also serves as the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, has declared combined assets with his spouse exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Movable assets are valued at Rs 1,59,27,412 and Rs 91,50,217, respectively, which include various vehicles and non-agricultural land plots.