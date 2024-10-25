Vijender Gupta seeks regularization of bus marshals

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday demanded Chief Minister Atishi to regularize 10,000 bus marshals by forming a three-member panel to resolve the issue before the assembly election.

He claimed that the issue was raised by BJP legislators on September 27 during the assembly session, and a resolution was passed.

On October 5, the BJP legislative group met the CM and submitted a memorandum on the matter, he said, adding that on the same day, a meeting was held between him, CM and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

During this meeting, it was decided that the Delhi government would form a three-member committee with senior officials from the Finance, Administrative Reform, and Transport departments.

Gupta added that the committee is expected to create a comprehensive plan for the regularization of 10,000 marshals and address related issues, including reservation, financial management, budget allocation, and recruitment rules.

However, the BJP leader has expressed disappointment over the Delhi government’s attitude toward this issue.

Gupta recalled that on October 10, he had written to Atishi, calling for immediate action, and on October 24, the Lieutenant Governor also sent a letter to CM, expressing surprise over the government’s inaction.

He mentioned to the marshals that the Cabinet note sent to the LG last on November 1, 2023 by the then Kejriwal government for regularizing 10,000 marshals was fake, claiming that the document did not have signature of the concerned department’s Principal Secretary.

Gupta pointed out that when the issue of increasing legislators’ salaries arose, the government prepared an authentic Cabinet note for the LG’s approval due to alleged “personal interest.”

Gupta alleged that over bus marshals’ regularization, a fake Cabinet note was created to deceive marshals and falsely portray the government as their “benefactor.”

The Leader of Opposition accused the Delhi government of treating the bus marshals unfairly, misleading them with falsehoods, and attempting to deceive them.

