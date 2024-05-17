Vets need to treat animal world with compassion’

Veterinarians need to treat animals and birds with compassion as these creatures understand the language of love though they may not be able to express their feelings, Ms Saswati Das, Vice-President of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) said on Friday.

“The need is to show compassion while treating these creatures which would enhance the quality of treatment,” Ms Das said while speaking as the chief guest at ‘Vetrix-2024’, the annual function of the Institute of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (IVSAH), faculty of veterinary sciences of SOA.

Prof. Pradipta Kumar Nanda, the Vice Chancellor of SOA, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, said SOA had set up three medical college hospitals and a corporate hospital in the state for treating humans, but it had added another for the benefit of animals and birds.

Advertisement

Prof. Brahmadev Patnaik, Dean of IVSAH and Prof. Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Students’ Welfare) also addressed the event.

Prof. Patnaik said the health of animals and birds was linked to the food security and health security of planet earth. About 70 per cent of the diseases afflicting humans were derived from animals, he remarked.

Prof. Susanta Kumar Das, Associate Dean of the institution, presented the annual report, while Prof. Pritisha Srivastav, Associate Professor proposed a vote of thanks. Ms. Das also distributed prizes among the students who participated in various competitions earlier.