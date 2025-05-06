Verma orders crackdown on encroachments ahead of monsoons, directs unified action by DMs, civic agencies

To ensure Delhi’s infrastructure is monsoon-ready and public pathways remain clear, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with all District Magistrates (DMs), directing them to launch coordinated anti-encroachment drives along with the Special Task Force and District Task Force without delay.

Verma stressed that while PWD roads are the primary focus, effective execution is only possible through coordinated efforts among all administrative arms.

The meeting, held via video conferencing from the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by senior PWD officials and focused on preparing a comprehensive, time-bound action plan to prevent monsoon-related disruptions.

Key priorities included clearing PWD roads and footpaths of illegal encroachments and intensifying the ongoing cleanliness drive under the special monsoon preparedness campaign.

The Minister underscored that although these roads fall under the PWD’s jurisdiction, seamless coordination with the district administration, Delhi Police, MCD, and other civic bodies is essential.

He expressed serious concern over increasing complaints from citizens regarding illegal parking, street-side encroachments, and unauthorized kiosks, which obstruct pedestrian movement and public access.

Verma made it clear that encroachments would not be tolerated and appealed to citizens for cooperation and support during the campaign.

A follow-up review meeting has been scheduled for next week to assess the implementation of Tuesday’s directives.

He reiterated that such encroachments not only hinder pedestrian movement but also obstruct emergency response, sanitation, and drainage efforts, particularly critical during the monsoon.

“Encroachments on public property are not just illegal—they are inhuman, especially during the monsoon when every blocked drain and every narrowed road can become a disaster zone,” Verma said.

Highlighting the urgency, he warned that any laxity at this stage could lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and public health hazards.

“All officers—PWD, MCD, Delhi Police, and district teams—must act not as separate departments but as a single mission force. Delhi’s public spaces are for its citizens. Let’s reclaim them from disorder and neglect,” he said.