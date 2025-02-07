Verbal spat between two groups results in firing, two held

A verbal spat between two groups led to a firing incident at a food joint in Jyoti Nagar area of North East Delhi, Police said on Friday.

A call, reporting a firing incident from Jyoti Nagar was received at around 9 pm, and a team was rushed to the spot on Thursday, according to the police.

On reaching the spot, it was found that in the argument, one of the persons identified as Mehar, fired in the air to show off, and fled the spot.

Following this, a case under relevant sections of BNS and Arms Act was registered at Jyoti Nagar police station and an investigation to apprehend the offender was initiated.

The cops have apprehended two youths in this connection and an inquiry to unearth the exact cause of the firing is going on, a police official said.