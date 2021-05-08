Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rued on Saturday that the scarcity of vaccines is derailing the government’s intent to vaccinate Delhiites in three months.

In a disappointing tone, he informed that the national capital is not getting an adequate amount of vaccines.

“The major obstacle we’re facing today is that of vaccine scarcity. If we get adequate doses, then as I have said repeatedly, we will be able to vaccinate the entire Delhi in three months. The people of Delhi want this, the Delhi Government wants this,” Kejriwal said.

Addressing a digital press conference, the CM estimated that according to the population, the city needs around 3 crore vaccine doses to achieve full immunisation.

“Delhi’s population is 2 crores, more or less 1 crore people are in the age group of 18-45, 50 lakh are under 18, and 50 lakh are older than 45; so those above 18 are roughly 1.5 crore. These 1.5 crore people have to be given three crore vaccines, which is our requirement. From these 3 crore vaccines, the Delhi Government as of now has received approximately 40 lakh vaccines. Therefore we need 2 crore 60 lakh additional vaccines. More or less, 80-85 lakh vaccines are needed per month for the next three months,” Kejriwal told the reporters.

Speaking on the arrangements for ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19 which entered its third phase this month allowing people above 18 years to take the jab, Kejriwal informed that the centres will be increased up to 300 shortly.

“The vaccination drive in Delhi is in full swing. Since the day the vaccination drive began for those below the age of 45, I have witnessed great enthusiasm amongst the youth, many of whom are getting vaccinated. The people are visibly happy with the arrangements made by the government. We have made these arrangements in around 100 schools and are going to increase it to about 250-300 schools,” he said.