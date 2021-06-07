In an attempt to tide over the falling vaccination trajectory, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a mass vaccination campaign wherein people will be provided vaccination at their nearest polling booth.

Coined ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination’, the campaign will appeal to people to visit their nearest polling stations to get vaccinated.

Kejriwal informed that block-level officers will visit people across 272 wards, and would encourage them to get vaccinated at local polling booths. The drive is designed specially keeping 45+ years beneficiaries in mind.

To mobilise the people for inoculation, the Delhi government will also arrange E-rickshaws to carry citizens to polling booths.

“The problem that is being faced now is that the vaccination centres that we have opened up remain mostly empty, and very few people turn up to get vaccinated because of which the medicine remains unutilised. There are about 57 lakh people in Delhi, who are above the age of 45 years, out of which 27 lakh people have been administered the first dose,” Kejriwal said.

“Keeping that in mind it was realized that without waiting for the people to come to us, we have to go to the people. We will have to go to the houses of the people and as per this scheme we will go to the houses of the people,” he added.

The Delhi government has targeted 4 weeks to inoculate vaccine to everyone above 45 years of age. After that, a similar campaign will be carried out for those in the 18-44 years age category as well.