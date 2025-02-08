Uzbek lady and her Indian friend arrested in Raipur VIP Road incident, police investigate dubious links

An Uzbek lady and her companion, an Indian lawyer, were arrested following a drunk driving accident. In a late-night incident that escalated into public chaos on VIP Road, Raipur, the duo — now in police custody for three days — face charges under different sections of BNS, as authorities probe deeper into the foreign national’s suspicious activities and local connections.

On February 6, around 12.30 am, Nadirokhon Sattarova (27), a tourist from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, allegedly drove a car bearing a “Government of India” sticker while intoxicated. She collided with a scooter carrying three youths, Neelkamal Sahu (24), Lalit Chandele (26), and Arun Vishwakarma (25), all employed in video production. The victims, residents of Raipur, Mahasamund, and Baloda Bazar, sustained serious injuries and were subsequently hospitalised.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses reported that Sattarova and her lawyer friend, Bhavesh Acharya (32), had been drinking heavily at a VIP Road bar prior to the crash. Following the accident, bystanders intercepted their car, prompting the Telibandha police patrol team to intervene. At the scene, Sattarova allegedly caused a commotion by accusing bystanders of stealing her phone, which went missing during the altercation.

Advertisement

Police are also scrutinising Sattarova’s activities since her arrival in India. According to reports, she entered Mumbai on a tourist visa from Uzbekistan on January 31 and later travelled to Raipur, where she stayed at a hotel in the Tatibandh area. Authorities are verifying the purpose of her visit and her alleged ties to local contacts. Sources indicate concerns over her “hyper‑local connections,” including her association with Acharya, whom she reportedly met at a bar on February 5. Investigators are mapping her movements and interactions during her stay.

The injured youths, employed in Raipur’s burgeoning video production sector, remain under medical care. The incident has sparked debates about road safety and the accountability of foreign nationals violating local laws.

Meanwhile, Raipur Police are examining CCTV footage and the damaged vehicle while coordinating with immigration officials to assess potential visa breaches. Investigators are also exploring whether Sattarova’s visit aligns with her declared tourist agenda or hints at undisclosed motives. “We are treating this as more than a traffic violation. Her activities and associations in Raipur require thorough scrutiny to rule out larger conspiracies,” a senior officer stated on condition of anonymity.

As the investigation unfolds, the case highlights gaps in monitoring foreign tourists’ activities and raises questions about legal accountability. With the accused in remand, all eyes are on the police to unravel the full scope of this high‑profile incident.