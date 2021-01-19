Uttarakhand government is planning to resume schools from class sixth onwards from next month. A high level meeting of the state education department took place in Dehradun on Monday, in which many issues were discussed. One of the issues to feature in the meeting was reopening of schools from class sixth onwards.

After lockdown, the state government restarted academic activities for class tenth and twelfth students on 2 November last year. Disclosing about the meeting, state education minister Arvind Pandey says, “Opening of schools from class 6 onwards, departmental promotions, appointment procedures and other important issues were discussed in the meeting.”

If everything works out according to the education department plan, classes for students of sixth standard onwards will resume from first week of February.

Photo: Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey with other officers of education department in Dehradun on Monday.