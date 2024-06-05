Upadhyay urges NDMC officials to plant saplings on Environment Day

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay on Wednesday urged officials of the civic body to plant at least one sapling and nurture it like a child, on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

His request came after he planted a sapling at Palika Kendra to commemorate the World Environment Day.

Highlighting that the theme for World Environment Day 2024 is ‘planet versus plastics’, he emphasised the critical role a healthy environment plays in the well-being of all living beings on earth.

Upadhyay noted that the World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5th every year, serves as a reminder to respect and protect our environment.

He outlined simple yet impactful actions individuals can take to safeguard the environment, such as turning off electronic appliances when not in use and opting for energy-efficient light bulbs.

Upadhyay also stressed the importance of five key strategies to conserve the environment: recycling, conserving water, planting trees, using eco-friendly transportation, and promoting environmental awareness campaigns.

“It is imperative to conserve our environment to enhance the quality of air and water, protect wildlife habitats, and ensure that earth remains a livable place for all living beings,” he said.

He urged the officers and officials of NDMC to plant at least one sapling and nurture it like a child, emphasizing the importance of personal contributions to environmental protection.