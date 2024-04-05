UP: Prayagraj set for massive facelift ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up preparations for holding Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on a grand note.

It includes setting up new power stations, laying new electricity lines as well as upgrading roads and water facilities.

As per the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, every work is being closely monitored at the government level, reflecting the government’s commitment to excellence in execution, officials here on Friday said.

Notably, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh begins with the spectacular ‘shobha yatra’ in which different akharas participate. The akharas’ procession enters the city from different routes. However, in the past the electric poles used to cause a lot of inconvenience to the akhara members due to which efforts are being made to remove them, Chief Engineer of Purvanchal Electricity Distribution Corporation, Pramod Kumar Singh informed.

The electric poles are being removed from all the routes of Peshwai after the Ministry of Defence granted Permission for this. The laying of underground cables on the parade ground of the Kumbh area and its surrounding areas has also gained momentum. Similarly, underground cables are being laid from Triple IT intersection to the airport.

In view of Mahakumbh-2025, the administration aims to complete all tasks by October so that any deficiencies can be rectified on time. Accordingly, permanent electricity works are being implemented in the city.

Under this, two power stations of 132 KV each are being built in Hetapatti and Beli areas of the city. Hetapatti power station has already become operational while work is underway on Beli’s station. Apart from this, 94 distribution transformers have also been installed.