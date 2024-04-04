UP BJP to celebrate its foundation day at 1.63 lakh booths on Saturday

The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate its foundation day on April 6 at all 1.63 lakh booths of the state.

In the virtual meeting held on Thursday, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal received information about the preparations for the Foundation Day programme.

The party’s regional president, regional in-charge, district in-charge, district president, Lok Sabha in-charge, Lok Sabha convenor, assembly in-charge and coordinator, and district coordinator of the Foundation Day celebrations were present in the meeting.

Advertisement

BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary said this time, the Foundation Day programme is being celebrated amid general elections. Through this program also, we have to go among the general public and appeal to vote in favor of the BJP to form the Modi Government again.

State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal said the programme is to be celebrated at all the booths. Party officials will also celebrate the Foundation Day program by staying at their booths and after this door-to-door contact campaign has to be conducted at the booths.

Party workers will take out a padayatra and appeal to vote in favor of the BJP while people have to be requested to get the party flag installed in their homes. Handbills are also to be distributed related to the achievements of the Modi government and the appeal to vote in favor of the BJP candidate, he added.

State coordinator of the programme and State General Secretary Sanjay Rai said that preparations for the program have been completed at all the booths. Booth committee, Panna Pramukh, local workers, and state, region, district, and divisional officials residing at the booths will also be present in the programmee, he said.