UP amends rules to include oxygen concentrator in list of artificial organs

The Uttar Pradesh Government has included oxygen concentrator in the list of artificial organs by amending the UP Government Servants (Medical Care) Rules 2011.

With this amendment, serving and retired officers and employees of the state will be able to claim reimbursement by purchasing oxygen concentrators, CPAP and BIPAP, if required due to health reasons. The state government will reimburse the amount, officials here on Thursday said.

It is noteworthy that in view of the oxygen crisis witnessed across the country during the second wave of Covid-19, the Yogi government has made serious efforts to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in any adverse situation in the state in future.

According to the guidelines issued regarding the purchase of oxygen concentrator and its reimbursement, only claims approved by the concerned doctor in the prescribed application format will be considered. The report of original investigations will also be attached with the application.

After the utility of the concerned device is over, the beneficiary will have to deposit it with the CMO of the district. The concerned CMO will ensure to submit it to the Director General, Medical and Health Services Headquarters. This device will not be issued to any other patient. Complete accounts of all such plants will be maintained by the Directorate General.

This will cover the cost of repair and spare parts of the equipment for 5 years. No separate claim will be entertained for the cost of repairs and spares. For replacement of equipment after five years, the same procedure will be applicable which has been prescribed for approval of earlier equipment.