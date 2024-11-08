Unidentified woman found injured in West Delhi street

An unidentified woman was found injured in the street of West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar in the wee hours of Friday morning, a police official said.

The police received the information around 1:15 am about the woman lying on the ground bleeding. On reaching the spot, the cops shifted her to a nearby hospital. The door-to-door inquiry in the neighborhood drew a blank as nobody was able to identify the woman.

The preliminary investigation led the police to blood and broken bangles at another spot at a distance.

Advertisement

All the CCTV footage of the nearby areas scanned by the police suggested that she entered an open staircase of a tent house and fell down from the open balcony on the first floor. After this, she got up and started walking but fell unconscious after walking some distance, the official added.

The woman is currently not fit for giving a statement and her identity is yet to be established, he said.