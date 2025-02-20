Two years on, man accused of defrauding 65 of Rs 80 lakh nabbed

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a

man in connection with a case of duping gullible people of over Rs 80

lakh, the police said on Thursday.

An investigation into the case was initiated at the instance of a

complainant identified as Manmeet Singh, who claimed to have been

induced by an investor claiming to double the money in a year. He

further claimed that as many as 65 people invested in the said scheme

depositing approximately Rs 80 lakh each, said Additional Commissioner

of Police (EOW) Amrutha Gugloth.

However, after the due date for maturity of the scheme, the accused

went absconding without returning the money to his clients, he added.

Based on the complaint, a FIR was registered in the case and an

investigation was launched. After a hunt of more than two year, the

fraudster was, eventually, tracked down and arrested. the official

said.

During investigation, it came out that the accused had been operating

his scheme under the name “Creative Holiday India” with promise of

high returns on investment. Many innocent investors were duped into

depositing large sums of money, only to realise later that the

promised returns never materialise and generate receipts signed in his

handwriting, as proof of payment.