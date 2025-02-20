Two years on, man accused of defrauding 65 of Rs 80 lakh nabbed

Police unearth Manipur-based narco cartel, seizes drugs worth over Rs 50 crore
Based on a specific input that two suspects, Mitralal and Akash, would come to Mangolpuri in West Delhi to deliver the drug and accordingly, a trap was laid to nab them.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested aman in connection with a case of duping gullible people of over Rs 80lakh, the police said on Thursday.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a
man in connection with a case of duping gullible people of over Rs 80
lakh, the police said on Thursday.
An investigation into the case was initiated at the instance of a
complainant identified as Manmeet Singh, who claimed to have been
induced by an investor claiming to double the money in a year. He
further claimed that as many as 65 people invested in the said scheme
depositing approximately Rs 80 lakh each, said Additional Commissioner
of Police (EOW) Amrutha Gugloth.
Advertisement
However, after the due date for maturity of the scheme, the accused
went absconding without returning the money to his clients, he added.
Advertisement
Based on the complaint, a FIR was registered in the case and an
investigation was launched. After a hunt of more than two year, the
fraudster was, eventually, tracked down and arrested. the official
said.
During investigation, it came out that the accused had been operating
his scheme under the name “Creative Holiday India” with promise of
high returns on investment. Many innocent investors were duped into
depositing large sums of money, only to realise later that the
promised returns never materialise and generate receipts signed in his
handwriting, as proof of payment.
Advertisement