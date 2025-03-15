Two women rescued from house fire in Dwarka

A 70-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were rescued from a flat on the sixth floor of a residential building that caught fire in Sector 5, Dwarka, South West Delhi, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Saturday.

According to the Fire Department, a fire-related emergency call was received from the sixth floor of Lovely Home Apartments, Sector 5, Dwarka. In response, six fire tenders were dispatched to the site.

The fire, which had spread through household items, was brought under control, and two women were successfully rescued.

The rescued individuals, identified as Usha Sharma and her daughter Vinita, sustained minor injuries. Their pet was also safely evacuated.

Notably, in the national capital, fire-related fatalities in the first three months of 2025 have declined by 67.57% compared to the same period in 2024, according to DFS data.

As per fire department records, 12 people have lost their lives in fire incidents between January 1 and March 11 this year, compared to 37 deaths during the same period last year.