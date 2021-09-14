Two Pakistani terrorists among 6 arrested; terror strikes in 3 states averted: Delhi Police

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested six persons, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, Delhi Police officials said on Tuesday.

With the arrest, the special cell claimed to have averted a slew of serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra and other states in India.

According to the police, they have also recovered explosives and firearms from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, “Pakistan-organised terror module has been busted. Two Pakistan-trained terrorists have been arrested.”

On 14 September this year on the basis of intelligence gathered through human as well as technical nodes, simultaneous raids were conducted in Mumbai in Maharastra and Lucknow, Prayagraj, Rae-Bareilly, Pratapgarh in UP simultaneously and they all were arrested from their hideouts, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

They have been identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya (47), a resident of Sion West, M. G. Road, Kelabakhar, Social Nagar, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Osama alias Sami (22), resident of Abu Fazal Enclave Part-I, Okhla, Jamia Nagar, Moolchand alias Saaju (47), resident of UP’s Rae Bareilly, Zeeshan Qamar (28), a resident of GTB Nagar, Kareli and Allahabad, Mohd Abu Bakar (23) a resident of UP’s Behraich, Mohd Amir Javed (31) Lucknow, according to Delhi police.

Interrogation has revealed that this module had received sophisticated RDX based IEDs, grenades, pistols and cartridges from a sleeper cell operative and these were sent to UP for safe concealment. Thereafter, underworld operative Jan Mohd Sheikh alias Sameer Kaliya along with Moolchand alias Saaju were asked by Pak-based Anees Ibrahim to receive the same in Delhi. The same were to be handed over to other terror operatives in Delhi and Mumbai and other parts of the country. Subsequently, further deliveries of similar consignments of IEDs were to be done through the same channel, Delhi police said.