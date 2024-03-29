Two Nigerians arrested with ecstasy pills worth Rs 10 lakh

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Friday arrested two foreign nationals for their involvement in the trafficking of banned drugs.

A total of 31 grammes of MDMA drug, commonly known as ecstasy pills, were recovered from their possession, the police said, adding that the approximate value of the recovered contraband is Rs 10 lakh in the international market.

The arrested persons were identified as King Okorie Johnson Arinze and Chibuzdo, natives of Nigeria and currently residing in Delhi.

The police said that their visas had expired long back. The duo was nabbed from Chander Vihar, Nihal Vihar of Outer Delhi, based on input received by the Western Range-II of the Crime Branch regarding the sale and supply of the banned drug in the area.

A police team accordingly laid a trap near Chander Vihar and apprehended the duo. After verifying their identity, and pursuing legal procedures of law, the police registered a case against them under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused, King Okorie and Chibuzdo disclosed that they had come to India seven years ago on tourist visas.

After their visas expired, they did not return to their country and ventured into small business in India.

After facing heavy losses in business, they thought of making easy money which led them to drug trafficking, the police quoted them as saying.

The duo also revealed the details about their other associates who were into the illegal drug business and supplied them the contraband.

Efforts are being made to apprehend their associates, the police said.