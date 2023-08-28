In two separate incidents, two boy students of a government school in Delhi’s Rohini area were allegedly gang-raped by their schoolmates. While a 12-year-old student was gang-raped in the washroom of the school, another 13-year-old student was forcibly taken to a park and sexually assaulted.

The gruesome incidents had taken place in April this year. While the 13-year-old was assaulted during a summer camp, the other was forcibly taken to the washroom of the school and gang raped. In both incidents, the accused threatened the victims to not reveal the incident.

When the students informed their teachers, they were allegedly told to remain silent and not report the incidents to the police.

Advertisement

The police have registered two separate cases and produced four accused, also minors, before the Child Welfare Committee.

“FIRs have been registered at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. Four minors have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh told The Statesman.

Meanwhile, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said she has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the state Education Department seeking details of action taken against the school principal and teachers for not reporting the incidents.

She also demanded FIR be registered against the school principal and teachers under the stringent POCSO Act for not reporting the incidents. She has also sought an inquiry report from the Directorate of Education.

“These are very shocking incidents. Students of the same school sexually assaulted their fellows. More shocking is that the teachers and principal allegedly asked students to keep quiet. Strong action should be taken against the perpetrators. Also, FIR should be registered against school principal and teachers under the POCSO Act for not reporting the incident to authorities,” Maliwal said in a statement.