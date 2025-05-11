Two interstate drug peddlers held with Marijuana worth Rs 1 Crore

The Crime Branch Unit of the Delhi Police, in a major crackdown, arrested two interstate drug peddlers and seized over 365 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1 crore, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Deepak (36) and Sunil Malik (25), both residents of Sonipat in Haryana, were arrested from Rohini on Friday, the officials said.

Advertisement

The contraband was recovered from a hidden cavity in a truck that had traveled from Odisha to Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Advertisement

According to police officials, the operation followed two months of surveillance and inputs and toll plaza CCTV footage.

A senior officer said during the investigation conducted into the case, it came out that the accused were working at the behest of Sanjeev Rana, who had registered the vehicle in Malik’s name. After delivering the chips consignment in Kolkata, the duo collected the marijuana from Brahmapur, Odisha.

Further, they loaded paper rolls in Jamshedpur to conceal their activities and moved through Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and finally reached Delhi, police said.

During sustained interrogation, the arrested accused confessed that they were on-site to deliver the consignment to an associate on behalf of Rana, police said.

Upon inspection, a total of 365.030 kilograms of ganja was recovered from a concealed cavity specially fabricated within the vehicle. In connection with this recovery, a case has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station, and both accused have been arrested in the case.

Amid the probe, the officials found that the recovered ganja was being transported from Brahampur, Odisha, to Delhi NCR, Indora mentioned.

Investigation into the case remains ongoing to identify additional network members and trace the distribution routes used in this syndicate, the DCP said.