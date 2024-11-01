Two injured in Rohini firing incident

In a firing incident in Meer Vihar, North West Delhi’s Rohini, two people sustained gunshot wounds.

According to the police, they received a PCR call in wee hours of Friday regarding a gunfire at Police Station Kanjhawala, Rohini. Upon receiving the call, a police team reached the scene to investigate.

Two individuals were found injured who were identified as 24-year-old Jitender, and 23-year-old Aditya Raj. While Jitender sustained minor injuries, Aditya Raj suffered a gunshot wound on his wrist, stated a police official. The police have registered a case under section 109(1), attempt to murder of BNS and Arms act has been registered.

The investigation is currently underway to determine the motive and circumstances behind the shooting, as well as to identify and apprehend the culprits involved in the crime.