Two held in vegetable vendor murder case in Dwarka

Two youths who shot dead a vegetable vendor in order to extort money, were held in South West Delhi’s Dwarka area.

The murder incident took place on October 23, when a vegetable seller was shot dead by two unidentified assailants and a case under section 103 (murder) and Arms Act was registered at Police station Dwarka North.

According to the police, with the help of technical surveillance, both the suspects were identified and were subsequently arrested.

Friends — 18-year-old Prashant and his 19-year-old Aman Siddiqui — were arrested, the cops added.

During investigation, it was discovered that Prashant shot the vendor after he declined to pay him extortion money. When his friend Aman prodded, he shot the vendor in order to maintain his monopoly in extorting money, they said.

The pistol used in the commission of the crime was also recovered.