Two held for killing gangster Manjeet Mahal’s nephew in Bawana

Two men allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Manjeet Mahal’s nephew Deepak were held by the Delhi Police in Shahbad Dairy area, officials said on Friday.

The arrested men were identified as Vijay and Somveer, who had been absconding and evading arrest since their alleged involvement in the murder case.

“Vijay and Sombir were suspected of being involved in the murder of Deepak, nephew of gangster Manjeet Mahal, who is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail under tight security,” Harsh Indora, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

According to the officer, they had received a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of the suspects in the Shahbad Dairy locality.

With this lead, the Crime Branch team moved in to get their hands on him. However, the accused opened fire on the police, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire.

During the shootout, the suspect was shot in the leg and taken into custody. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, the senior officer added.

The officer confirmed that the suspects were arrested in the encounter and have a criminal record.

“They are known to be close associates of the Nandu gang. Further investigations are underway to determine his exact role in the attempted murder and whether he was acting under direct orders from gang leaders,” the officer added during the briefing.

The DCP further said, “The murder that occurred on June 27 in Bawana involved the deceased, Deepak. The accused are two individuals, Sombir and Vijay.”

“Another shooter, Sahil, is still absconding, and he has been helping them so far. We are learning that Deepak is the nephew of Manjeet Mahal, and the rivalry has been ongoing between Manjeet and Nandu. The encounter took place in the Shahbad Dairy area,” he added.

The DCP in his statement mentioned further, “Upon identifying the suspects’ movement, police tried to stop them. However, their motorcycle skidded. They opened fire on police, firing five bullets, one of which misfired.”

“When the gunfire stopped, we overpowered him. Deepak has no criminal record, and it appears his murder was due to rivalry, not prior involvement. Deepak used to meet Manjeet in jail,” the senior officer stated.