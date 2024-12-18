Two held for firing in Outer North Delhi resulting in injury to a ten-year-old boy

Two persons were apprehended in the firing that took place in Outer North Delhi on Tuesday afternoon in which a 10-year-old boy received gunshot injury in his leg.

The firing was the result of an ongoing feud between two families of the same community, an Official said. The incident took place when a dispute between two groups escalated with both sides reportedly firing bullets at each other, leading to the unfortunate injury of the child.

The kid, who was playing near his house at the time, was struck by a bullet in his knee. The injury caused significant damage, breaking his knee bone. He was rushed to Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela for immediate medical care.

