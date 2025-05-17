Two Gogi-Jathedi gang members nabbed in Narela with firearms

The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals allegedly linked to the Gogi-Jathedi gang from Narela, a locality in outer north Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Akshat Khatri (22) and Bijender (22), were found in possession of a sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges at the time of their arrest.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of gang members associated with the Gogi-Kala alliance, a police team was deployed to the indicated location.

Officers intercepted a motorcycle at T-point near Smriti Van and apprehended both suspects, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan.

During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that the duo had been in contact with Akshay Palada, the alleged kingpin of Kala Jathedi syndicate, and were planning to assert criminal dominance in the area.

Khatri further disclosed that he had been influenced by his cousin, Amit, an associate of gangster Akshay Palada. The two accused reportedly intended to expand the gang’s local influence and recruit local youths into the syndicate.

The registered owner of the motorcycle used in the crime is also being questioned, a senior officer added.

According to police records, Bijender has five previous criminal cases against him, including charges of robbery, dacoity, and attempted murder in the outer north Delhi and Rohini areas. In contrast, Khatri does not have a prior criminal record.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to uncover additional leads in the matter.