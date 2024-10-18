Two dead, 4 injured in house fire in Shahdara

Two people lost their lives when a fire broke out early Friday in Shahdara’s Bholanath Nagar area in North East Delhi. However, firefighters managed to rescue two children of the family from the burning flat.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), an initial call was received at 5:24 am, reporting the blaze on the upper floors of the house.

Six fire tenders were dispatched, and firefighters managed to rescue the children while extinguishing the flames.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam, the fire was confined to the third-floor flat of the building. Firefighters worked swiftly to bring the blaze under control, rescuing two children from the burning house.

However, two family members—Shilpi Gupta, aged 42, and her 16-year-old son Pranav Gupta were found dead inside the house, added Gautam.

The bodies were severely charred, and it is believed they died from asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation, the DCP stated.

Four other family members were injured in the incident and were immediately transported to GTB Hospital.

The injured include Kailash Gupta (72), his wife Bhagwati Gupta (70), their son Manish Gupta (45), and Manish’s son Parth Gupta (19). All are receiving treatment for their injuries, said the police official.

An investigation is underway, and a forensic team (FSL) has been called in to determine the exact cause of the fire, he added.