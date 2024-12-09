Two college students accidentally fall off fourth floor, die

Two college students died after an accidental fall from the fourth floor of their PG while indulging in a friendly scuffle in North West Delhi’s Rohini area, the police said.

The post-mortem report confirmed no foul play in the death of the students, they added.

The police received a PCR call regarding the fall of two boys at the KNK Marg police station in Rohini.

A local police, along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, visited the spot and found out that the fall was accidental, said a police official.

He added that eyewitnesses said the boys were friends and were having some friendly scuffle that led to their fall from the window.

The deceased were identified as Ishaan, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and Harsh, a resident of Palam Colony, Delhi. Their parents have been informed about the incident, the official said.

Both were pursuing undergraduate degrees from DTU and BPIT College. The cops mentioned that inquest proceedings are under process.