Two arrested for ‘nuclear bomb’ threat at IGI airport

Two passengers were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly proclaiming that they were carrying “nuclear bombs” during a security check, police said on Monday.

They said the two were later released on bail and the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

According to police, it was on April 5 that the security supervisor of Akasa Aviation lodged a complaint with IGIA Police Station where the two passengers during the security landing process check (SLPC) expressed dissatisfaction with the security screening, questioning its necessity despite prior checks.

“Despite due explanation given by the airline staff regarding the security protocol, the passengers became irate and one of them angrily stated that they were carrying a nuclear bomb. The airline then offloaded the passengers in view of ensuring safety of the other passengers and the airplane,” a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the two — Kashyap Kumar Lalani and Jignesh Malani — were business contractors in the construction industry. They were based in Rajkot, Gujarat, and had come to Delhi’s Dwarka to meet a business associate regarding work.

Consequently, a case was registered under sections 182/505 (1) (b) IPC based on the complaint and subsequent inquiry, police added.