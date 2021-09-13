TTD launches incense sticks made of flowers in Andhra temples

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Monday introduced incense sticks produced from the floral offerings made to deities at the shrines under its control in Andhra Pradesh. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy launched the sale of these incense sticks at the SV Gosala.

The floral-based incense sticks have been introduced in seven variants under seven brands to denote the seven hills of Tirumala, that form the abode of Lord Venkateswara. The seven brands are Abhayahasta, Tandanaana, Divyapada, Aakrishti, Srishti, Thushti, and Drishti.

TTD has tied up with Bengaluru-based Darshan International to produce the incense sticks. The incense manufacturing company will provide manpower and machinery for producing the floral-based incense sticks.

“The raw material for these incense sticks are sourced from the flowers used in garlands for the worship of the deities and other decorative purposes in the TTD temples and functions,” said Subba Reddy on the occasion. These flowers are discarded the following day after they are used in temple functions.

The incense sticks are being sold at the Laddu sale counters at Tirumala. Located in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, the Tirumala Hills house the shrine of Lord Venkateswara. The temple is popularly known as the world’s richest Hindu temple.