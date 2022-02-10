Follow Us:
VP pays obeisance at Tirupati

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 10, 2022 2:30 pm

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo: IANS)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, along with his family members, visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh today.

Interacting with the media after offering prayers, Naidu expressed happiness about his visit to the temple and said that he prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people of the nation.

Suggesting that spirituality is nothing but the spirit of service, he said the darshan of Lord Venkateswara inspires him to do even more service to the people.

Naidu added Indian culture and heritage espouses the universal values of unity, peace and social harmony and that everyone must strive to protect and preserve them.

On this occasion, the Vice President commended the temple authorities for improving the ease of darshan for the devotees.

