Trio held behind daylight murder in Delhi Police net

Following an encounter, the Delhi Police arrested three persons, including two hitmen and a conspirator behind a daylight murder, from Chirag Delhi, it said on Thursday.

The police said the accused sharpshooters, identified as Deepak (31) and Yogesh (30), along with the conspirator, Ajay (27), sustained bullet injuries in their legs during exchange of fire with a police party. Ajay was later apprehended in Pushp Vihar with an illegal firearm.

“The incident came to light when a 24-year-old was shot dead while he was returning from a court hearing near CDR Chowk in south Delhi and was allegedly shot dead by a car-borne assailant,” said Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and an investigation was immediately launched to nab the assailants.

As a part of the inquiry, CCTV footage of the area was analyzed, and local intelligence was gathered by the team to identify the suspects.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the police team received specific inputs about the whereabouts of the shooters, who were planning to flee via Chirag Delhi’s Khanpur stretch, added the DCP.

With this lead, a trap was laid in the suspected area at around 3 am and the bike-borne accused were intercepted. “On being challenged, the duo opened fire on the police team. Despite warning shots fired into the air, the accused continued to shoot. In retaliatory action, they were shot in their legs and overpowered,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, a cache of weapons, including two automatic pistols , one .32 bore pistol, 12 live cartridges, and six empty cartridges, along with a motorcycle used in the crime, was recovered from their possession.

“The third accused, Ajay, was apprehended the same day near Asian Market, Pushp Vihar, while trying to meet his associates. He was found in possession of a country-made pistol and three live rounds. A separate case under the Arms Act was registered at Saket police station,” DCP Chauhan said.

Deepak was previously involved in two criminal cases, including robbery and offences under Arms Act, according to the police. While Yogesh had a criminal record involving cases of rape, abduction, robbery, and attempted murder, Ajay’s involvement in criminal activities is under investigation.

The motive behind the murder and the identity of the person who ordered the hit are being investigated.

Officials hinted that the murder may be linked to personal enmity or past rivalry due to a property dispute; however, further details are expected to emerge only after sustained interrogation.