Tribal man kills 8 family members, then commits suicide

A mentally challenged tribal man, who got married just eight days ago, allegedly hacked to death eight members of his family – including his wife, mother, sister, brother, sister-in-law, nephew and two nieces – and later committed suicide by hanging from a tree in the wee hours of Wednesday in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the horrific incident occurred in village Bodal Kachar under Mahuljhir police station limit in the Tamia Tehsil of Chhindwara district sometime around 2.30 AM and 3 AM.

The tribal man, Dinesh Gond alias Bhura (27) had got married to Varsha (23) on 21 May.

Chhindwara SP Manish Khatri said that on Tuesday, Dinesh and Varsha were sleeping in one room of the family’s house in the village.

Dinesh’s elder brother Shravan Kumar (35) and his wife Baratobai (30) were sleeping in another room with their kids Krishna (5) and Deepa (1).

Dinesh’s mother Siyabai (55), sister Parvati (16) and Shravan Kumar’s third child Sewanti (4) were sleeping in another room.

Police surmise that Dinesh went on a killing spree from around 2.30 AM. He first hacked his wife with an axe.

Then he reached the other room and hacked his brother, sister-in-law, nephew and niece. Finally, he reached the third room and killed his mother, sister and the second niece with the same axe. All the eight died on the spot.

After that, Dinesh tried to attack a neighbour’s child too but, as the villagers had gathered at his house on hearing the screams, Dinesh was not able to succeed. He then fled towards the forest.

On getting information from the villagers, a heavy police force reached the village. The SP also rushed to the spot.

A police search party went into the jungle to look for the absconding Dinesh. Police said they found Dinesh’s body hanging from a tree, about 100 metres away from the spot of the incident.

During investigations, some villagers told the police that Dinesh was mentally deranged and was undergoing treatment. Villagers also told police that Dinesh’s condition had deteriorated in the past few days, particularly after his marriage.

On getting information about the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav directed minister Sampatiya Uikey to rush to the spot.

Dr Mohan Yadav also expressed grief over the incident and said that an investigation would be done into the matter.

The CM said today that he learnt that a mentally unstable person had killed eight people of his family and then committed suicide. Terming it an unfortunate incident, the CM said that an investigation of the incident would be done and assured that the state government will do everything possible for the victims.