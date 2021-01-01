A tigress, which was recently translocated from Corbett Park to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, is adjusting to the new environment. The first camera trap photograph of the four-year old tigress registered at the Kunsro range of the Rajaji reserve.

The forest department staff are regularly monitoring the movement of the big cat through the radio collar, which was fixed on the tigress before shifting from Bijrani zone of Corbett. Patrol teams are keeping close eye on the movement.

The new guest is accommodating herself in the new habitat. A total of two female and three male tigers will be shifted from Corbett to boost the population of big cats in the western side of Rajaji.

The case of an old tigress, going missing from the western side of Rajaji, is becoming complicated with each passing day. The tigress has failed to feature in any of the hidden cameras installed in various parts of the park.

To boost the population of tigers in western part of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, the translocation operation is presently underway. After shifting one tigress from Corbett, the Rajaji park is gearing up to welcome other new guests in the New Year.