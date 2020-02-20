In a ferocious territorial fight, a tiger killed a leopard near Kodiya Malla in district Pauri on Thursday. The area falls under the control of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and after killing the leopard, the tiger even consumed a portion of the kill. Based on pugmarks available on the spot, where the body of the leopard was found, the forest department confirms the kill made by a tiger.

Range officer Anil Painuli of the Chilla Range said, “Yes, the leopard was killed by a tiger. We are conducting postmortem of the feline and the report will indicate the real cause of death.”

The body of the leopard was found near the Kodiya Malla village. After receiving information from the villagers the forest department staff rushed to the site.