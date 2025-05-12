Transition to solar power starting with assembly shows Govt’s seriousness for sustainability: LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday said that the solar energy transition in the city, starting from the Legislative Assembly, is something that shows the seriousness of the government for promoting and shifting to solar power across the national capital.

Moving forward in making Delhi have its own energy production through solar projects, Saxena suggested that such initiatives can also be installed over Najafgarh drain which is being transformed into its previous state as Sahibi River, and also at other places.

Saxena, who along with assembly speaker Vijender Gupta and CM Rekha Gupta, laid foundation stone of the 500kW solar project in assembly complex, commended the initiative, and stated, “Today’s foundation stone is not just for a solar plant—it’s for a cleaner, greener future rooted in responsible governance.”

The LG highlighted the significant scale-up of the solar energy in the assembly from 200 kW to 500 kW, which is going to be achieved despite spatial and technical constraints, underscoring Delhi’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

LG Saxena further affirmed the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) full support for efforts to designate the Assembly as a heritage site, adding, “Having visited the Assembly earlier, I am keen on protecting its rich history.”

Saxena lauded Speaker Gupta for his instrumental role in transforming this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker elaborated on the assembly’s ongoing modernisation and sustainability initiatives, which include the digitisation of the Assembly Library, the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), Light and Sound Show, and infrastructure upgrades aligned with the vision of preserving the complex as a heritage site.

The Speaker noted that a key highlight of switching to solar energy through this project is that it is expected to yield monthly savings of up to Rs 15 lakh, and with surplus energy generation, the initiative also holds the potential to become a revenue-generating model.

“These savings will not only recover the installation costs but will also cover the Assembly’s long-term electricity needs, effectively resulting in zero electricity bills, ” he added.

“Savings from the Assembly’s electricity expenses—estimated at Rs 1.75 crore annually—will be redirected toward developmental work,” the Speaker further said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM emphasised that this initiative aligns closely with the PM-Surya Ghar Yojana, marking Delhi as the first legislative assembly in India to operate fully on renewable energy.

She highlighted that under this scheme, residents can avail subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 for adopting solar solutions.

Gupta also noted that Delhi’s current electricity demand of approximately 8,000 MegaWatt is projected to rise to 9,000 MegaWatt in the near future, and such initiatives are critical to meeting this growing demand sustainably while supporting economic growth.