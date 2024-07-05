Transfer of Delhi Govt school teachers be immediately stopped: Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Friday alleged that the BJP has been running a campaign for several years to stop the works of the Kejriwal government in Delhi, and this time its target was Delhi’s education model, Rai claimed, pointing towards the transfer of 5000 teachers.

The AAP has appealed to the BJP and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to not affect the bright future of the children in Delhi who study in government schools by damaging to the education model.

He said that the entire country was aware that at present, Delhi’s education model is being discussed across the globe.

Rai further claimed that the government education system in the country was slowly collapsing, while people had started accepting that government schools cannot be improved, while only poor people used to send their children to government schools, out of compulsion.

He further claimed that the AAP government in Delhi under Kejriwal’s leadership completely changed this thinking of the people, and proved that government schools can become way better than private schools.

The Minister said: “This change in the government schools of Delhi was felt by the whole country and the world, including Delhi. The biggest example of this is that when the US President came to visit India, his wife, the First Lady of America, first expressed her desire to see the government schools of Delhi. Before this, no head of state of any country had ever expressed a desire to see the government schools of any state during his visit to India.”

However, the senior AAP leader further alleged that the BJP began a campaign to topple the city’s education system by asserting mental pressure on the officials of Delhi, and the proof is that 5000 teachers were transferred overnight without any criteria, he added.

“On June 11, the officials of the education department issued an order that any teacher who has been teaching in a school for more than 10 years will be transferred from there to another place,” Rai said.

“They do not know that our teachers are the backbone of the transformation of the education system in Delhi,” the AAP leader added.

The AAP leader alleged that arbitrary administrative stick used by the bureaucracy and the corruption of transfer- posting destroyed government schools, and claimed that this was eradicated in Delhi with the efforts of the Kejriwal government.

Delhi government Teachers were given respect and freedom; they were given training, and they were made to feel that these children and schools are yours, he added.

“It is understandable that if the performance of a teacher is not good then he or she is transferred. But without any assessment, more than 5000 teachers were transferred in just one night,” he added.